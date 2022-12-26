LIFE-HEALTH-PRETEENS-SCREENTIME-DMT

Daily screen time for children has been climbing since at least 2011, according to Quartz, citing a media usage survey.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Screen time is linked with obsessive compulsive disorder diagnoses in children, according to a new study.

Every hour preteens spent playing video games each day was associated with a 13% increase in the odds of developing OCD over a two-year period, according to the study, which was published Dec. 12 in the Journal of Adolescent Health.