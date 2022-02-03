Dr. Christopher Couture, a sports medicine physician from Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, is heading to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China where he will serve as the team physician for the U.S. Nordic Ski program.
Dr. Christopher Couture, 49, of Newfields, said on Thursday that for the group of athletes he works with, the Olympics may be the pinnacle of their career.
It’s also a high point for Couture, who is leaving on Monday to be tested for COVID-19 in New York City before flying to the games. He said he will go to Beijing on Wednesday.
Couture has been working with the Nordic athletes for a year and is excited to see them compete on this massive worldwide stage.
Couture said he is not nervous to watch the team compete, despite the difficulty of what they do. Ski jumping and Nordic combined are even more dramatic in person than they are on television, he said.
“Ski jumping, in particular, definitely has that. When you see it on TV, it’s intimidating. You can’t imagine what it’s like to actually be at the top of the ski jump and look down, so in that sense, it is awe inspiring,” Couture said.
Couture said he has a job to do, so he does not think about the death-defying feats of the jumpers.
“Whenever I watch a sport on the sideline, I’m not watching the sport the same way you’re watching the sport,” Couture said. “You always watch your athletes with a measure of concern.”
Couture has great respect for the athletes who perform in Nordic combined because they complete in ski jumping before starting a cross-country race just hours later.
This is Couture’s first Olympics. He is also head physician at the University of New Hampshire for the hockey program, and he practices from Wentworth Health Partners Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lee.
At his office on Thursday, Couture showed off some of his Olympic gear for the media and said he looks forward to his adventure next week.
“I’m going to enjoy the heck out of this,” Couture said.