A second person has died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
State health officials said the man who died lived in Hillsborough County. He was over age 60, according to a news release, and had “multiple underlying health issues.”
The state announced 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday, an 18% increase over the number of known cases Thursday. New Hampshire now has 187 COVID-19 cases.
Sixteen of the new cases had no clear connection to other known cases or international travel, according to the state health department. Eight of the new cases were in Rockingham County, which now has 75 known cases.
Three of the new cases were in Manchester, and two were in Nashua.
Of the 187 people now known to have COVID-19 in New Hampshire, 30 have been hospitalized, including four of the new cases.
Earlier Friday, the Merrimack County jail superintendent announced a corrections officer at the Merrimack County jail tested positive for COVID-19, and two fellow employees are under quarantine.
A contact investigation by the state Division of Public Health Services determined that none of the jail’s 170 inmates were exposed to the virus and do not have to be quarantined, said Ross Cunningham, the jail superintendent and acting Merrimack County administrator.
The physical spaces where the three worked were properly cleaned and disinfected, Cunningham said.
“We are taking all efforts to make sure the environment is as safe as much as humanly possible during this crisis for both the staff and offender population,” Cunningham said.
He said county corrections officials were notified Thursday that the employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The worker had only been inside the Boscawen jail on one day within the last several weeks and only a few hours on that day, according to a statement.
Jail officials used security camera footage to identify all locations the worker had visited and any employees he interacted with.
The two under quarantine met the guidelines for close physical contact established by the state and Centers for Disease Control.
Earlier this week, Merrimack County commissioners adopted an emergency leave policy that provides up to 80 hours of pay for people under such circumstances, he said.
Cunningham said he could not identify the corrections officers nor provide the medical condition of the initial officer. He said he was unaware of how the officer contracted the virus.
Cunningham said he informed corrections staff of the infection without disclosing the name of the employee or his work assignment. He also informed inmates.
Meanwhile, he said the jail has undertaken efforts to reduce its incarcerated population. Reviews are underway to identify inmates, mostly non-violent offenders, who could be released to home confinement. Prosecutors, public defenders and his staff are working on the effort, which Cunningham said is ongoing.
Cunningham said the 115 remaining staff are taking up the slack of the three on quarantine. The staff has about 25 vacancies at present.