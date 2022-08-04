Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks at Wednesday's hearing on the U.S. transplant system. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Members of a Senate committee blistered the top executive of the nonprofit organization that runs the U.S. transplant system Wednesday, asserting in questions and comments that its deficiencies are causing needless deaths and patient suffering.

Over about two hours, senators on the Finance Committee said the technology that runs the complex system is woefully inadequate, transportation problems involving organs are numerous, accountability is nonexistent and mistakes - some resulting in death - are far too common.