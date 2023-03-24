 Skip to main content
Senior care is crushingly expensive. Boomers aren't ready.

  • Updated
Kathryn, recently wed, and her father, Doug, hold hands during their visit.  
Download PDF Average monthly cost of long-term care in 2019

Beth Roper had already sold her husband Doug's boat and his pickup truck. Her daughter sends $500 a month or more. But it was nowhere near enough to pay the $5,950-a-month bill at Doug's assisted-living facility. So last year, Roper, 65, abandoned her own plans to retire.

To the public school librarian from Poquoson, Va., it feels like a betrayal of a social contract. Doug Roper, a longtime high school history teacher and wrestling coach, has a pension and Social Security. The Ropers own a home; they have savings. Yet the expense of Doug's residential Alzheimer's care poses a grave threat to their middle-class nest egg. At nearly $72,000, a year in assisted living for Doug, 67, costs more than her $64,000 annual salary.

During the Roper family visit, Kathryn, left, stands as Beth, center, offers Doug a wheelchair ride. Doug, once a high school history teacher and wrestling coach, was showing accelerated signs of forgetfulness in 2018, the year he retired. Last year, he stopped driving and was clearly in need of professional help.  
“Do you remember when I was little, Daddy?” Kathryn Roper asks her father, Doug Roper, as she points to a 20-year-old family photo being held by her mother, Beth Roper, during a visit this month at a memory care facility.  

