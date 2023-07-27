When Madonna was found unresponsive and had to be intubated in the intensive care unit, she seemed to be contending with sepsis — a life-threatening infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that every year, at least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis and nearly 270,000 die from it.

