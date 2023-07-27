When Madonna was found unresponsive and had to be intubated in the intensive care unit, she seemed to be contending with sepsis — a life-threatening infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that every year, at least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis and nearly 270,000 die from it.
What is sepsis exactly? A bacterial, viral or fungal infection often associated with a dysfunctional immune system, widespread inflammation, blood clots, and leaky blood vessels — leading to severely low blood pressure and potential organ damage. (Severe physical injury that activates a dysfunctional immune response can also lead to sepsis.)
Folks age 65-plus (Madonna is 65) and those with a compromised immune system, who have recently had surgery, have a chronic condition such as obesity, or have an infection of the lungs, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract, are most vulnerable.
Symptoms include fever, chills, rapid breathing and heart rate, rash, confusion, and disorientation — making it easy to mistake sepsis for some other illness.
In the ICU, doctors may administer antibiotics and fluids, drugs to support heart and blood vessel function and prevent blood clots, and in some cases, insert a breathing tube or perform surgery to excise the infection.
Although the risk of death increases every hour treatment is delayed, about 80% of patients recover — and most have no residual problems.
However, sepsis can leave a person with cognition problems and make them more vulnerable to developing other infections. So, if you or a loved one has those symptoms and are at risk, get to an emergency department ASAP.
