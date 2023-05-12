Dr. Brett Sweeney, an emergency department physician at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, was one of several speakers at Thursday’s graduation ceremony for the seven new EMTs at Nashua’s American Medical Response ambulance service.
American Medical Response paramedic Eric Thomas presents a graduation certificate to Kasey Rooney, who was one of seven new EMTs to graduate on Thursday from AMR’s Earn While You Learn program.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
American Medical Response paramedic Eric Thomas presents a graduation certificate to Kasey Rooney, who was one of seven new EMTs to graduate on Thursday from AMR's Earn While You Learn program.

Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
By Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
NASHUA — Growing up on Cape Cod, Kasey Rooney would occasionally hear a set of certain tones ring out from a radio-pager type of device, and they always meant the same thing: Her dad was going to work.
As every man and woman who has served their community as a first-responder in the fire and emergency medical services knows full well, those tones, which these days often come over their cell phones, could — and would — interrupt whatever they were doing no matter if it was 3 p.m., 3 a.m., 9 p.m. Christmas Eve or in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner.
To Rooney, the tones meant “getting to watch (my) hero getting up every day to go to work,” she said Thursday while holding a folder that included a certificate of graduation from American Medical Response’s Earn While You Learn (EWYL) program, a unique partnership between AMR and the New Hampshire EMS System that helps the system retain and recruit additional EMTs with a paid, 12-week training program.
“Now when I hear tones go off, it means I’ll have to get up and go,” Rooney said, referring to the regular shifts she and her fellow graduates will be working out of AMR’s Nashua headquarters on West Hollis Street.
The class of seven — six women and one man — that graduated Thursday is the second class to do so under the EWYL, and is among the first to graduate under the state’s EMT Training Incentive Program, which was launched based on the results of a recent study and approved by Gov. Chris Sununu.
In addition to Rooney, who currently lives in Rochester, the graduates include Jessica Beauchamp of Northfield, Bethany Cullen of Lowell, Mass., Hannah Edgerly of Concord, Jennylee Huoppi of Manchester, Caroline Ryan of Concord, and Christopher Wellen of Amherst.
Local and state EMS officials who spoke at the roughly 30-minute ceremony noted that the emergency services field was not immune to the worker shortages that befell businesses and agencies of all types and sizes during, and after, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“AMR is the tip of the spear for thinking outside the box,” Nashua Fire Rescue assistant chief Bill Atkinson said in brief remarks.
“These programs were very well received here and across the country,” he said, adding that they have graduated more than 1,000 trainees nationwide.
Turning to the graduates, Atkinson reminded them that “your work is critical to the health and safety of our community. Completing this program is a significant accomplishment, and you all should be proud of yourselves,” he said.
Dr. Brett Sweeney, an emergency department physician at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, told the grads that their “hard work has paid off,” and wished each of them “a long, fulfilling career.
“There will be times when (doing the job) will be difficult, and you may wonder at times why you got into the (profession),” Sweeney said. “Just remember, you got into it to help people.”