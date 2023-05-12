Kasey Rooney
American Medical Response paramedic Eric Thomas presents a graduation certificate to Kasey Rooney, who was one of seven new EMTs to graduate on Thursday from AMR’s Earn While You Learn program.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — Growing up on Cape Cod, Kasey Rooney would occasionally hear a set of certain tones ring out from a radio-pager type of device, and they always meant the same thing: Her dad was going to work.

As every man and woman who has served their community as a first-responder in the fire and emergency medical services knows full well, those tones, which these days often come over their cell phones, could — and would — interrupt whatever they were doing no matter if it was 3 p.m., 3 a.m., 9 p.m. Christmas Eve or in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner.