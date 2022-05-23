Seven people have become ill during a salmonella outbreak at a downtown Manchester restaurant, according to state health officials.
Buba Noodle Bar on Lowell Street voluntarily closed on Friday. The Manchester Health Department ordered the restaurant to stay closed until all prepared food is thrown out, the restaurant gets a deep-cleaning, and all staff test negative for salmonella.
One of the seven people needed to be hospitalized, but there have been no deaths, according to a news release. Several other salmonella cases are under investigation.
The restaurant is working with health officials to determine the source for the infections.
Anyone who develops a gastrointestinal illness within seven days after eating at the Buba Noodle Bar should call a doctor.
“Symptoms of a salmonella infection most commonly include fever, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually will improve without antibiotics, however, more serious infection can occur,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement.
According to the release, salmonella is most commonly spread when a person eats contaminated food or from not washing their hands after touching animals or food items known to carry the bacteria. New Hampshire sees an average of about 172 infections a year.
The restaurant posted about the outbreak on its Facebook page Saturday. No one answered the phone at the restaurant Monday afternoon when a reporter called.
The restaurant will “undergo a professional cleaning and will fully abide by all recommendations,” from the health department, the Facebook statement said.
“We assure you that we will not reopen until the city approves all BUBA’S standards of practice and clears us of any further concerns,” the Facebook post reads. “Customer safety is our number one concern. We consider all of you part of our extended family and we are deeply sorry for this situation.”
Buba Noodle Bar opened in 2018 and was recognized in 2020 for its service providing meals to children, when schools first closed for COVID-19, and received a grant to upgrade its kitchen equipment.