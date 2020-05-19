In the face of "woefully inadequate" supplies of personal protective equipment, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen asked the president to work with American companies to get more equipment made in the United States, and said DEKA is willing to step up.
Shaheen said the lack of protective gear for hospital workers and first responders has "hamstrung" the fight against COVID-19 in the United States.
"I know that companies in my state stand ready to work with the federal government and increase production of PPE," Shaheen wrote in a Tuesday letter to President Donald Trump.
"States, localities, hospitals and other organizations seeking supplies have been forced to compete for PPE entering the country from abroad," Shaheen wrote in her Tuesday letter to the president.
She noted that health care providers have had to rely on individuals to donate masks and gowns, and coordinate shipments of protective equipment from abroad — including the shipments of protective gear coordinated by Bedford inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen.
Shaheen said Kamen might be able to do more.
"The DEKA Research and Development Corporation in New Hampshire is currently working with its partners to stand up production lines for critical face masks," Shaheen wrote.
She urged President Donald Trump to work with companies like DEKA to get more protective equipment made in the U.S.