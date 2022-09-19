LIFE-SRS-5K-AGE100-2-HC

Marion “Mic” Roberts, wearing bib No. 100, finishes the Haddam Neck Fair 5K road race in Connecticut earlier this month in a little over an hour. Roberts turned 100 on Aug. 28.

 Lori Riley/Hartford Courant/TNS

HARTFORD, Conn. — At age 99, Marion “Mic” Roberts completed her first road race.

That was last September, at the Haddam Neck Fair 5K in Connecticut. She finished the 3.1-mile race in 56 minutes.