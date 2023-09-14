The current PSAs about lung cancer talk directly to smokers (smoking accounts for around 80% of cases of lung cancer) about the devastation it causes. But despite the fact that 350 people a day in the U.S. die from lung cancer, hardly anyone at risk gets screened for it.

While 70-75% of Americans regularly get mammograms, colonoscopies, PAP smears and PSA blood tests (even without having known risk factors), only around 5.7% get a low-dose CT scan that can detect lung cancer early, when there’s a chance to defeat the disease.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.