Jessica Jensen always thought of herself as a healthy enough person. The Silicon Valley executive ate well and worked out once a week - all while juggling a job managing 500 people and her daughter, a soon-to-be middle-schooler.

But in spring 2021, she heard about Prenuvo, a boutique clinic offering a "full-body MRI." While MRIs are typically used to diagnose a particular problem, Prenuvo touts the service as a routine preventive measure, like a colonoscopy or a mammogram. Jensen was intrigued, and her husband persuaded her to try the scan on the eve of her 50th birthday.