A building dedicated to cancer care that opened at Elliot Hospital earlier this month was made possible by more than $12 million in donations, much of it from the community.
“So many of the gifts were given in honor of a loved one who has or has had cancer, or to remember and honor a loved one who has passed away from cancer,” Hope is Here campaign committee co-chair Ellie Cochran said in a news release. “With these heartfelt gifts, we are able to open this amazing new cancer center.”
One particularly meaningful contribution to the newly named Solinsky Center for Cancer Care came from Robert Singer and his immediate family of Manchester, she said.
In 2017, Robert Singer’s son, Jordan, passed away at 28 after a courageous five-year battle with epithelioid sarcoma.
“During Jordan’s too-brief life, he was an inspiration to the world, befriending every nurse, doctor, waiter, waitress, classmate, and anyone else he encountered with his unbridled joy and enthusiasm for life,” an Elliot Hospital news release states. “He spread happiness, excitement, and positivity just with his presence.”
“This gift will let him keep giving to the world, to keep filling it with happiness and life and hope, which is the way it should be,” Robert Singer said in the news release.
Robert Singer has been a lifelong Manchester resident and associated with a multitude of charitable endeavors, most notably Jordan’s Dream Fund, a nonprofit which provides opportunities for young adults battling rare cancers.
“You shouldn’t have to live in a big metropolitan area or have a lot of money to receive first-class health care,” Robert Singer said. “This is our way of honoring Jordan and providing thousands of people the same opportunity for life and hope that Jordan received and cherished. His spirit will live on in every person who he helps defeat this terrible disease.”
Elliot Health System President and SolutionHealth Chief Clinical Officer W. Gregory Baxter, MD, said he could not be more thankful to the Singer family. In recognition of their gift, the lobby, atrium, and a conference room have been named in honor of the Singers.
“We are honored that Robert and his family have joined us to support this project,” Baxter said in the news release. “Patients will find the full spectrum of cancer care services and a supportive environment focused on helping them through their cancer journey. We are so grateful for those in our community who helped bring this project to completion and we are proud to serve those in our community facing cancer.”