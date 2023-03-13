More than 25 million Americans — including 21 million adults — have asthma, a chronic disease that makes it hard to breathe and, in rare cases, can be fatal. Why so many people suffer from asthma isn’t certain — genetics, allergies and environmental conditions all play a part. But it’s clear that treatment is critical to keeping symptoms under control.

Officials with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) say it’s time to see a doctor if breathing troubles are getting in the way of your daily activities. It’s also good to look for triggers — for example, pollution or pet dander — that may be setting off your symptoms.