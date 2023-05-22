LIFE-HEALTH-SUN-SAFETY-DMT

Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says skin cancer survivors don’t have to shun the sun, but they should take some precautions.

 Dreamstime/TNS

For many people, playing and relaxing in the sun is fun. But for skin cancer survivors, the sun can be a source of fear and anxiety. That’s because sun exposure is one of the most significant risk factors for developing skin cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.

People who have previously fought skin cancer may find themselves on pins and needles, worrying about cancer reoccurrence. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says skin cancer survivors don’t have to shun the sun, but they should take some precautions.