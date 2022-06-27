As summer begins, professionals who treat skin cancer are spreading the message to be vigilant.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, according to officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2019, New Hampshire had the third-highest rate of melanoma in the United States
Dr. James Dinulos, who founded Seacoast Dermatology in Exeter, Portsmouth and Dover, said malignant melanoma is the form of skin cancer people worry about the most because it is the most dangerous.
Dinulos is among the first in the United States to be board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology in the newly created sub-specialty of Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology.
Dinulos explained why people in New England have a high incidence of skin cancer. It’s all about how many times we get sunburned.
“We’re inside all winter long and at the first sight of sun we all get outside and get burned,” Dinulos said.
Many people in New England also travel to southern states such as Florida for their winter vacation and get a sunburn.
“We’re just craving to be outside in the warm weather,” Dinulos said.
Dinulos added that he sees many patients who have been outside skiing here in New Hampshire and have a sunburn on their face.
Dinulos suggests wearing clothing that protects from the damaging effects of the sun and wearing sunscreen. He said men over the age of 50 tend to resist the concept of wearing sunscreen.
“You seal your deck, you need to seal your skin,” Dinulos said.
Dr. Cecil Bean, plastic surgeon at Wentworth-Douglass and Wentworth Health Partners Plastic Surgery Specialists in Dover, agreed that the older population is less likely to have worn sunscreen and are now seeing the effects.
“I feel like we see a lot more skin cancers as the baby boomer population ages,” Bean said.
Luckily, there is more public education today about the dangerous effects of the sun.
“I think people are more aware of it now. I think that’s why dermatologists are swamped,” Bean said.
Bean said the typical age to start screening for skin cancer with a dermatologist is 40, but he is performing surgeries on patients younger than that.
“I certainly have seen people in their 20s and 30s,” Bean said.