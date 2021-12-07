The federal rule requiring nursing home staff to get vaccinated is paused for now, but many of New Hampshire’s nursing homes already have vaccine mandates — imposed by their owners and operators.
According to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, almost 90% of New Hampshire nursing home workers are fully vaccinated — well above the national rate of 74.3%, as of Nov. 21, the most recent data available.
In August, President Joe Biden announced a rule that would require employees of nursing homes that accepted federal funding to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they had a religious objection, or a medical condition that would make getting the vaccine dangerous.
The rule had been set to take effect in January, with an interim deadline Dec. 5 that would mark the last day for nursing home employees to get the first dose of a two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But after several conservative-led states, including New Hampshire, sued to block that rule, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the rule would not be enforced until the lawsuits were resolved.
Even so, many New Hampshire nursing home workers are already subject to vaccine requirements.
The largest chain of nursing homes in New Hampshire, Genesis Health Care, announced a vaccine requirement in August for employees of its 21 facilities, as did the Merrimack County Nursing Home. Employees of New Hampshire Catholic Charities’ seven nursing homes are also required to be vaccinated.
“We did it for the safety of our residents, as well as the safety of the staff in the building,” said Bret Pomeroy, administrator of Warde Senior Living in Windham, a Catholic Charities facility where 98.8% of the staff were vaccinated as of Nov. 21.
Most of the staff had already been vaccinated, he said, and conversations about the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness had been happening since nursing home staff and residents started receiving vaccinations almost a year ago.
Pomeroy said emphasizing the health of residents has helped convince more reluctant staff.
“We take care of one of the most vulnerable populations,” he said.
After months of conversations, the Catholic Charities mandate didn’t come out of the blue for staff, Pomeroy said.
In the summer and fall, Catholic Charities convened videoconference sessions for its nursing home staff to ask questions of physicians, and voice their concerns about the vaccine.
“Communication is key,” Pomeroy said. “Giving an open forum for those people who were concerned, never making anyone feel ashamed.”
Still, some staff did resign.
“Some people did choose not to get vaccinated who found employment elsewhere,” Pomeroy said.
Losing staff had been a worry, he said, because of longstanding shortages of health care workers compounded by a tight labor market. Pomeroy said Warde was able to replace everyone who resigned — and he thinks residents are better off.
“We have new staff members who are coming on who align with the idea of protecting the elderly, and getting the vaccine to work in this environment,” he said. “Working in health care, we have a responsibility to the residents we take care of.”
The possibility of staff shortages has other nursing home operators split on requiring vaccines. At the Belknap County Nursing home, administrators worried a vaccine requirement would leave the home so short-staffed that residents would have to be transferred to other homes.
But in Merrimack County, the possibility of staff shortages if too many workers got sick was enough to announce a vaccine requirement in August.
Staffing nursing homes has been a challenge for years, with the field offering low pay for difficult work.
The pandemic and today’s tight labor market have made it harder than ever to hire, said Brendan Williams, president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a trade group for nursing homes.
“Every lost employee makes that situation a little bit more challenging,” he said, adding that the association is not advocating for either side of the vaccine mandate issue because members face different staffing challenges.
Pomeroy said he’s been guided by the memory of the worst of the pandemic, as the virus killed hundreds of people in New Hampshire nursing homes. Seeing the effect of the virus on older residents, and the emotional wear of isolation, helped convince many Warde staff to get the vaccine, Pomeroy said.
“The vaccine gives us another level of security,” he said. “It gives us peace of mind.”