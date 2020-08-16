New chapter begins thanks, in part, to ‘Hope is Here’ campaign.
The Solinsky Center for Cancer at The Elliot officially opened its doors, welcoming patients for the first time on Aug. 3.
Elliot Hospital (a founding member of SolutionHealth) was a pioneer in oncology when it opened the first cancer center in New Hampshire in 1966. Through the years, the cancer center at Elliot Hospital has been a leader in cancer care through state-of-the-art technology, skilled health care providers and an accessible, comforting environment.
Now, a new chapter in cancer care in southern New Hampshire has begun. Made possible by more than $12.3 million in donations to the “Hope is Here” campaign, the newly named Solinsky Center for Cancer Care builds on The Elliot’s long history of providing patient-focused cancer care and looks to the future. Here, patients will find the full spectrum of cancer care services, including radiation oncology, medical oncology and support services, all in one convenient location thanks to the generosity of the Manchester community.
New equipment and infusion chairs
Radiation oncology has been available onsite at The Elliot since the 1960s. More than 50 years later, that program remains on the cutting edge. The new Solinsky Center for Cancer Care boasts two Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators that allow for more accurate and focused radiation treatments.
“We’re able to effectively treat the cancer with a precise dosage of radiation,” said Medical Director for Radiation Oncology Dr. Brian Knab. “And for our patients who are often not feeling their best, the treatments are quick, allowing them to spend less time with us and more time at home where they can rest.”
New to the Solinsky Center is medical oncology. In the new space, New Hampshire Oncology-Hematology has 12 heated infusion chairs in a room overlooking a garden space.
“The room is designed to be comfortable and relaxing for patients who might spend as much as eight hours with us,” said Medical Director for Medical Oncology Dr. Peter Crow.
In addition to the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care’s radiation and medical oncology, The Elliot’s operating rooms in the attached hospital add access to surgical oncology, providing the three components of cancer care in in one location.
Many support services
Inside the Solinsky Center for Cancer, patients will find everything they need in their journey through cancer, including access to clinical trials; specialized support services like disease-specific nurse navigators, social services, nutrition, pastoral care, rehabilitation therapy, integrative medicine and collaboration with community services; and palliative care services, as well as connections to visiting nurse and hospice care. There is even a meditation room for patients and their family members to relax.
“For the first time, we are able to offer our patients everything they might need, from diagnosis, through treatment, and on into recovery, right here at The Elliot,” said Dr. Greg Baxter, Elliot Health System President and SolutionHealth Chief Clinical Officer. “The new cancer center truly is a one-stop shop, giving patients the state-of-the-art care they need in one location without having to travel far from home.”