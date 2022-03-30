The company that makes Jergens skin lotions has issued a voluntary recall of certain product lots due to possible contamination.
Kao USA is asking consumers to check 3- and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizing lotion to determine if they are part of the recall, and to discontinue use if so.
In a news release, the company said select units of the moisturizing lotion “could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae.” The bacterium typically poses little medical risk to healthy people but individuals with certain health problems, such as weakened immune systems, may be more susceptible to infection, the release said.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the scope of the problem, but the company has removed the product in question from warehouses and is working with retailers to make sure the product is removed from store shelves, in addition to issuing the consumer alert.
Products manufactured between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, 2021, may be affected. Lot codes for the 3-ounce size can be found on the back of the bottle, printed in black in and beginning with the prefix “ZU.” Affected lots are: ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881, ZU712881, ZU722861 and ZU722871.
Lot codes for the 10-ounce size can be found on the bottom of the bottle, printed in black ink and beginning with the prefix “ZU.” Affected lots are: ZU722741, ZU732791, ZU722771 ZU732801, ZU722781, ZU732811, ZU732781 and ZU732821.
Anyone who purchased a product from a recalled lot can obtain a free product coupon from Kao USA’s Consumer Care Center by calling 1-800-742-8798, or emailing: consumer@kao.com. Any adverse events from use of this product should be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Program: 1-888-463-6332, or at: www.fda.gov/medwatch.