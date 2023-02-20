NATURE-DEMENTIA

Josie Robarge, 56, is seen here at the top of Cucamonga Peak in San Bernardino County, California. She has been walking and running outdoors since a little over a decade ago.

 Josie Robarge photo

Spending time in nature — even as little as two hours a week — has been linked to several health benefits.

It seems to support healthy aging and has been associated with, among other things, improved cognitive function, blood pressure, mental health and sleep.