Paramedic training
Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert and Nick Mercuri, professor and department chair of fire technology at Lakes Region Community College, demonstrate intubation, the process of inserting breathing tubes, on a mannequin inside the simulated ambulance in LRCC's paramedic training program

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

LACONIA -- In response to the demand for front-line emergency care workers in the Lakes Region and statewide, Lakes Region Community College is offering the state's first 1-year training and certification for paramedics, with a federal grant that covers the entire cost of tuition.

"It's a huge game changer for any individual struggling with tuition, or any organization without $12,700" to cover the $8,000 tuition plus $4,700 in expenses — the total cost of the LRCC's 12-month paramedic education program, said Nick Mercuri, LRCC department chair and professor of fire technology, and a past chief of emergency services for the state.