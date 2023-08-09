LACONIA -- In response to the demand for front-line emergency care workers in the Lakes Region and statewide, Lakes Region Community College is offering the state's first 1-year training and certification for paramedics, with a federal grant that covers the entire cost of tuition.
"It's a huge game changer for any individual struggling with tuition, or any organization without $12,700" to cover the $8,000 tuition plus $4,700 in expenses — the total cost of the LRCC's 12-month paramedic education program, said Nick Mercuri, LRCC department chair and professor of fire technology, and a past chief of emergency services for the state.
For the next two years, federal funds will cover the $8,000 tuition. The intensive, condensed course, starting Aug. 29 and requiring two full days in class each week, enables emergency medical technicians to become trained and certified paramedics within a year.
The program completes the continuum of training from emergency medical responder through EMT, advanced EMT and paramedic that is now free or substantially free for candidates who want to enter the field and move up, said John Romanello, chief of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services at the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
"We can now have someone who enters the system, and there's no cost to get their education and enter the workforce," he said, as a result of federal and state funding.
Financial aid for EMRs, EMTs and AEMTs is available for the next 18 months, and covers certification, background checks, and a $1,000 stipend for the first six months of working as a licensed EMT.
The goal is to quickly prepare and perpetuate this key subset of the health care workforce at hospitals, fire departments and ambulance services. Cost and time commitment have been barriers for those wishing to become paramedics, Romanello said.
The classroom at LRCC replicates an ambulance interior, complete with a responsive dummy on an ambulance cot, a combination cardiac monitor, defibrillator and pacer, oxygen masks, nasal and oral tubes and ventilators for patients in respiratory crisis, and tourniquets, bandages and other first aid for injury and accident victims.
The simulation was created in space that formerly housed a physics lab, reproducing the "actual back of the ambulance similar to most of the rigs on the road," Mercuri said. Students learn to do medical and trauma assessments, insert breathing tubes, start IVs and hook up heart monitoring and regulating equipment. The idea is to provide in-depth hands-on experience, with textbook studies occurring outside and before class.
Compared to EMTs who treat what they see, such as bleeding or high blood pressure, paramedics possess a deeper knowledge of anatomy, physiology, disease states and how medicines work, which enables a more comprehensive analysis of what's going on before they arrive at a hospital, Mercuri said.
With a paramedic plus an EMT or AEMT (advanced emergency medical technician) onboard, "It's an emergency room in the back of an ambulance," said Tim Joubert, chief of the Laconia Fire Department, which currently employs 18 paramedics and 22 AEMTs.
While Laconia's department is fully staffed, many outlying Lakes Region fire departments are struggling to find and keep enough trained personnel, and the subsidized paramedic training may enable more departments and ambulance services to send candidates they currently employ. "It's a huge game changer for any individual or organization" trying to foot the bill for otherwise-costly education.
"As soon as you leave Laconia, you might have a 20- to 30-minute transport" to the nearest hospital, and "a lot of skills will be needed" to ensure successful outcomes, Joubert said. "Paramedic is the most advanced care you can get before you get to the hospital."
The demand for trained emergency service workers in New Hampshire has increased as 911 call volume has risen over the last five years, said Romanello, accelerating during the pandemic. Nationwide ambulance and fire departments have witnessed staffing shortages as experienced workers retire or leave for less demanding work, and volunteers are harder to find for volunteer departments in rural areas.
There's a higher need for initial care and transport to the hospital, and between hospitals, Romanello said. Overall, staffing has slightly dropped while call volume has jumped 20 to 25%, Romanello said.
According to a May 2023 report from the New Hampshire Ambulance Association, one third of providers polled in Grafton and Carroll counties have experienced 911 service disruptions in their area. New Hampshire currently has approximately 5,600 licensed emergency service providers, and the state could use approximately 1,000 more to meet demand by 2030.
Nationally, the turnover rate is 36% for full-time EMTs and 27% for full-time paramedics, according to the report.
Interfacility transport has experienced the most delays, Romanello said.
The greatly reduced-cost paramedic training is an integral piece of the state's health care puzzle, he said. "It's a step in the right direction. It's not the only solution, but it's a big one," Romanello said.
In the past 25 years, fewer people have become interested in emergency medical care work, said Romanello, and COVID's stress and burnout accelerated an evolving shortfall.
"Not everybody has the capacity to do this work. You're seeing patients at what may be the worst times in their lives," Romanello said. "We need to actively engage people who want to do this phenomenal job," which becomes a calling, said the state's EMS chief.
Fire departments are hiring paramedics without fire training, then sending them to firefighting school — a statewide first since COVID, he said.
Currently the state's three major ambulance providers — American Medical Response, Stewart's, and Great Brook Ambulance — are offering earn while you learn programs, reimbursed through the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security.