CONCORD -- The state Board of Medicine has granted a temporary stay to an order revoking the license of a Bedford psychiatrist found to have violated laws or professional standards in his practice.
Dr. Jayakumar Patil requested the stay, which the Board of Medicine granted in an order dated Feb. 7 under several conditions. Under the stay, Patil’s license remains approved through March 30 as he continues working with a board-mandated mentor to improve his practice. Patil will not accept any new patients during the stay period and no prescriptions he writes will be honored after March 30, according to the stay.
An attorney for Patil filed a motion requesting the stay pending a motion for reconsideration and rehearing with the Board of Medicine, which issued an order Jan. 10 revoking his license to practice medicine.
Manchester attorney Christine Ferrari, of the firm Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer and Nelson, argues in the motion that the board erred in its decision and improperly based its determinations on conduct that occurred before Patil began working with Dr. Leonard Korn, who was mandated by the board to monitor Patil. Ferrari also said the board failed to consider evidence regarding improvement Patil and his practice have achieved by participating in the monitoring program.
Ferrari, who included dozens of letters of support written on Patil’s behalf by patients and colleagues in her motion seeking a new hearing before the stay expires March 30, also challenged the qualifications of a witness whose testimony the board used in its January decision.
The board ordered Patil’s license be revoked after finding he violated laws or professional standards seven times in the treatment of a man identified as C.C. in 2017. That treatment included prescribing stimulants to a man with an elevated heart rate, which represented a danger to the patient and did not meet the standards of psychiatric care, the board said in its findings.
It is the fourth time Patil has gone before the board; each of the other three resulted in settlement agreements that called for fines. The 2017 incident called for course work, a skills assessment and 18 months of monitoring.
Ferrari argued that issues related to Patil’s treatment of C.C. “almost entirely” occurred before his participation in the monitoring program.
Korn told the board that Patil was improving his practice under his mentorship and stressed that C.C. preceded the mentorship.