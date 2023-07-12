By next May, mental health patients involuntarily boarding in hospital emergency rooms will be transferred to crisis care beds in hospitals within six hours, following an agreement Wednesday between New Hampshire’s hospitals and the state.
As part of the agreement, the hospitals will withdraw the lawsuits pending in state and federal courts, along with any claims for reimbursement for legal fees related to the litigation they filed against the boarding practice.
Mental health advocates, the New Hampshire Hospital Association and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services hailed the agreement as a key joint step forward to resolving the long-simmering issue of mental health crisis patients waiting on beds in emergency room corridors, sometimes for days or weeks, for placement in acute-care beds where they can be treated more quickly, effectively and appropriately.
“It’s a very positive step forward,” said Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI NH, the state’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “There’s no single entity that will resolve this issue. I’m heartened to see that hospitals and the state are going to work cooperatively to attain this.
“Any one of us could find that we are that person needing emergency mental health care.”
The solution will require hospitals, the state, mental health advocates, family members, peer support and community mental health centers to join forces to create a durable and effective continuum of care for swelling numbers of adults and children in crisis, mental health experts say.
“There’s no question that it’s in the best interest of patients,” Stearns said.
On Tuesday (July 11), 47 adults experiencing mental health crises waited in hospital emergency rooms statewide — 34 as involuntary emergency admissions. Eleven had a different status, including conditional discharges from New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s psychiatric hospital, which were being revoked. Two were waiting in jails, according to data the DHHS website.
“For the hospitals, this case has always been about ensuring patients suffering from an acute psychiatric care crisis are able to receive the care they need by immediately being transferred to a facility specially designed for that purpose,” Steven Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, said in a news release Wednesday.
The goal is to ensure that the state has sufficient clinical and community behavioral health resources “to end hospital emergency department boarding once and for all.”
DHHS Commissioner Lori Weaver said in a statement that that ER boarding remains a persistent challenge nationwide. ”We will achieve this important milestone by working with our partners throughout the healthcare system….We all need to act with urgency, unity and compassion,” Weaver said.
It’s too early to predict exactly how many additional crisis beds will be required to meet the growing need across New Hampshire — or what the net gain might be when SolutionHealth’s mental health hospital opens in Southern New Hampshire. That project, in its infancy, is predicted to be completed by 2025.
The state currently has 200 beds designated for mental health patients. Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is adding five.
A merger between Exeter Health Resources and Beth Israel Lahey Health will add 10 at Exeter Hospital. Thirty-six beds taken offline because of water damage at New Hampshire Hospital, the state-run psychiatric hospital in Concord, are expected to be restored within the next year, Stearns said. Crisis stabilization centers in the Lakes Region and Derry area will offer 23-hour treatment and next-step referrals starting this fall.
To prevent logjams at various service levels and make the state’s mental health care system work, “We have to make sure we keep investing in the community mental health centers,” said NAMI NH’s director. “That’s where the rubber meets the road.”
On any given day, roughly 50 people have been waiting in New Hampshire Hospital — unable to be discharged because of insufficient follow-up care within their communities. The new state budget, with an historic boost to Medicaid and investments in community mental health care, should chip away at that problem, Stearns said.
Important also, she said, is expanding the mental health workforce and the pipeline to mental health careers. Peer support needs to become widely available. Other states rely more heavily on practitioners with bachelor’s degrees to flesh out the mental health care landscape.
“We need to become more creative in using our workforce,” Stearns said.
In May, New England College announced a bachelor’s degree in community mental health. Other higher education institutions are in the process of offering master’s-level preparation and seeking grants to underwrite it. A pipeline for social workers is in the works in the Upper Valley.
”It’s going to take all of us to make sure that the solutions developed are going to work for decades to come. We have to hold policy makers accountable. We need to maintain and sustain what’s coming out of this,” Stearns said.
According to data from DHHS, there aren’t enough acute psychiatric beds available now to meet the projected need over the next year and beyond.
No estimates are available on the average length of stay in the hospital units dedicated to front-line mental health crisis treatment. The average stay at New Hampshire Hospital is 28 days.
In May DHHS announced a “Mission Zero” plan to end emergency department boarding by 2025 that includes expanding traditional housing and step-down care, offering landlord incentives to increase supportive housing, coordinating and streamlining access between outpatient mental health providers and services within communities. The department plans to work to ensure that required mental health care funding continues.
DHHS is currently working with SolutionHealth, which has joined forces with Acadia Health, a nationwide mental health care provider, to build a new 144-bed psychiatric hospital serving adults, adolescents and children in the state’s southern tier. A site for that facility has yet to be chosen.