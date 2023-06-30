With the holiday weekend upon us, state environmental officials have issued swimming advisories for public beaches in Allenstown, Alton, Franklin and Greenfield.
The Department of Environmental Services' beach inspection program tests for the presence of fecal bacteria in the waters of public freshwater and coastal beach areas throughout the state. To inform the public of potentially unsafe swimming conditions, DES issues advisories when bacteria levels exceed the state standard.
DES recently issued such advisories for Alton Town Beach, the day-use beach at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, the picnic beach at Greenfield State Park and Griffin Beach on Webster Lake in Franklin.
An advisory also continues for Corcoran's Pond Beach in Waterville Valley.
The state plans to retest the water at those beaches next week and update advisories based on the results.
Meanwhile, DES lifted fecal bacteria advisories for Davis Park Beach and 1st Bridge town beach in Conway, and for North Hampton State Park.
Officials noted that the DES testing program does not sample the water at every public beach. Some beaches are tested by other agencies, towns or private beach owners.
Freshwater beaches at state parks are sampled twice per month and town beaches are sampled monthly.
Coastal beaches are tested more frequently, typically once or twice a week.
In a news release, DES officials urged swimmers to avoid swallowing water at any public beach, "as pathogenic organisms may be present."