Doug Griffin and Courtney Griffin

Doug Griffin posted this photo of himself with his daughter Courtney, atop Mt. Haleakala in Hawaiian, on what would have been her birthday last July. Courtney Griffin died from an overdose in 2014. " She is missed every day and her smile and laugh would bring joy to our family times together," he wrote.

Doug and Courtney Griffin

 Family photo

One of the guests watching Tuesday night's State of the Union address from First Lady Jill Biden's viewing box was a Newton man, who turned his anguish over a beloved child’s death from a drug overdose into a mission to help other grieving families.

Doug Griffin’s daughter, Courtney, was just 20 when she died in 2014.