One of the guests watching Tuesday night's State of the Union address from First Lady Jill Biden's viewing box was a Newton man, who turned his anguish over a beloved child’s death from a drug overdose into a mission to help other grieving families.
Doug Griffin’s daughter, Courtney, was just 20 when she died in 2014.
“She was a beautiful little girl,” Griffin said.
He and his wife, Pamela, were among the first parents to openly talk about the disease that took their daughter from them, he recalled in a phone interview from the airport on his way to Washington.
In the years since, they have comforted countless other families whose lives have been forever changed by the scourge of addiction.
Griffin said they want people to understand that substance use disorder isn’t something that happens only to other families. “Addiction is on your street," he said. "It’s in your house."
Courtney, who had been bullied in elementary school, started using Percocet in high school. Her parents knew she was struggling, and they did everything they could to help her, her father said.
“We thought we had time,” he said. “We thought we were going to be able to beat this thing.”
Courtney had tried to join the Marines “to try to get away from the drugs,” Griffin said. But while she was away at boot camp, an initial drug test came back positive for marijuana, he said. “They kicked her out of the Marines.”
Her parents tried to get Courtney into treatment, but insurance wouldn’t pay, Griffin said. “The company actually told my wife it wasn’t a matter of life and death,” he said. “She died three weeks later.”
Helping others in pain
Griffin said he hadn't been to church in 40 years when Courtney died. But Aaron Goodno, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Plaistow, was there for him in those first unbearable days.
The two soon resolved to do the same for other parents. Griffin and Goodno founded Mercy Street, a monthly service for people affected by addiction.
At Mercy Street gatherings, parents who have lived with their grief for years embrace those new to loss.
“When they come, they're so broken. They have a picture of their kids and they're crying," Griffin said. "The people that lost their kids last year rush over."
Although the pain never subsides, he said, “They learn how to manage their grief in such a way that they can continue on with their normal life. That’s the goal.”
The Griffins own a flower shop, so they know early on when tragedy strikes in their community. “I’m the guy that’s at your door the morning after you lose your kids,” he said.
The invitation to join the First Lady came two years after the Griffins wrote to President and Mrs. Biden, asking if they could meet with them face-to-face to talk about the drug crisis and prevention.
For the State of the Union, Griffin was seated with guests who included activist/rock star Bono; Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff; Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; the parents of Tyre Nichols, who died after Memphis police beat him during a traffic stop last month; and other Americans working to better their communities.
Earlier Tuesday, both Griffins were invited to a meeting with federal drug policy leaders, and dinner at the White House. Griffin said they wanted to talk about creating recovery-friendly communities where people can live, work and worship together. (Only one of them could attend the president's speech because of seating limitations.)
Representing NH
Griffin wasn't the only Granite State guest in the hall. Members of the state’s Congressional delegation traditionally invite constituents to join them at the SOTU address, as a way of highlighting a particular issue or legislation.
Rep. Annie Kuster was scheduled to be joined by Susan Stearns, executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Rep. Chris Pappas invited Melissa Florio, president of Ambix Manufacturing in Albany, to highlight the role of small businesses in a healthy economy.
Sen. Maggie Hassan's guest was Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas, a Nashua-based family physician who is medical director at GateHouse Treatment, a transitional center for those with substance use disorders. Hassan invited Ramas, who also is president of the New Hampshire Academy of Family Physicians, to highlight a new law that expands access to medication-assisted treatment for SUD.
Griffin said some things have improved since the early years of the drug epidemic, with less stigma around what more people now recognize is a disease.
New Hampshire has embraced recovery-friendly workplaces, and Griffin hopes to expand Mercy Street to create more recovery-friendly congregations.
“We need to tend to the families who’ve lost their kids,” he said. “We need to re-engage them, and the church can do that.
"I only prayed for one thing after I lost my daughter, and that was that doors would be open so I could do my work,” he said.
That’s what he was hoping for from this week’s trip to Washington. He said he believes his daughter would be proud of him.
Losing a child to addiction and overdose can strengthen your faith, Griffin said.
“Because you have to believe you’ll see them again.”