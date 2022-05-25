The state health department has announced help for parents navigating the ongoing infant formula shortage, including an expansion of products allowed under the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
The WIC program has temporarily expanded the brands, container sizes and forms of baby formula that are allowed under the program, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
WIC nutrition staff also are available to assist enrolled families in finding formula, the release said, as well as to provide information about safe feeding practices, and support for breastfeeding during the formula shortage. For help, email WIC@dhhs.nh.gov.
DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said parents and caregivers should check with their pediatricians before switching formulas.
“Your child’s doctor can assist in finding an available and comparable alternative,” she said in the release. “We are grateful to our hospital partners for assisting families by providing formula to pediatricians when possible.”
DHHS also warned against diluting formula, using homemade formulas, or switching to cow’s milk, goat’s milk or non-dairy alternatives.
The agency stressed the importance of providing FDA-approved formula to infants.
“Formula purchased online that is shipped internationally is not regulated by the FDA and may not be safe or may cause illness,” the release stated.