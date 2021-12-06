State officials have proposed rates they would pay ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes and other providers that temporarily take patients to relieve an unprecedented shortage of hospital beds due to soaring cases of COVID-19.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette will ask the Executive Council Wednesday to set aside $14.4 million from a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant to make these payments, which are critical to opening up more bed capacity in the state’s acute care hospitals.
In her request, Shibinette said the proposal remains a work in progress and that it’s difficult to specify how much each part will cost.
“The department is making this unique request because the number of participating providers and the costs associated with each provider cannot be predicted,” Shibinette said.
Last week, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved two contracts that would allow Shibinette to transfer $26 million within her own budget and use an additional $64 million in federal grants in response to an executive order Gov. Chris Sununu issued. The council is being asked to approve those contracts along with setting the daily rates to be paid for each referral from a hospital.
The rates include $198 paid to a nursing home for costs not reimbursed under Medicaid health insurance and $1,005 a day for someone staying at an ambulatory surgical center for up to three days without any coverage.
“This action will provide monetary guarantees for providers to take patients from hospitals, which should increase bed hospital capacity and reduce strain on hospital workforces,” Shibinette said in her request.
The agency will provide the council each month with a report on the plan’s progress.
Cases surging
Prior to this latest surge, the all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was Jan. 1 at 334. Last week it shot up to 403, and many patients were being sent to hospitals in Connecticut and Albany, N.Y., for available beds, according to state officials.
By Monday, COVID-19 related admissions had hit 433, a new high since the pandemic began.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he expected virus cases to keep rising perhaps through the new year.
“It’s going to be a very tough month, no question about it,” Sununu said during an interview Monday.
Hospital bed availability was below 9%, a record low.
With staffing shortages, most hospital CEOs lack enough support to fill most, if any, of those unused beds.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the bed shortage Monday was most acute in the “I-93 Corridor Hospital Group” which includes the Concord-Manchester-Nashua areas.
In that region, the number of available intensive care unit beds for adult patients had fallen to 2.1%. The Upper Valley and Southwest Hospital Group had the second lowest, ICU bed availability rate at 4.3%.
The current estimate is this plan could move 75 into nursing homes and 30 into assisted living.
Giving special licensing privileges could serve as many as 75 hospital patients in those surgical centers.
The state identified up to 30 beds in rehabilitative hospitals that could take long-term care patients for a time to relieve pressure on nursing homes.
The state also will spend $6 million to create eight “strike teams” with out-of-state professionals and deploy them to these nursing homes to staff hospital units within their walls.