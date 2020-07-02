CONCORD -- State medical officials have revoked the license of a Texas anesthesiologist who moved to the area in 2018.
The state Board of Medicine said that Dr. Dennis Ho did not disclose an open investigation by Texas authorities when he applied for a New Hampshire license. Texas was investigating him for allegations of impairment.
Ho has a North Andover, Mass., address, the board said. Last month, board officials revoked his license, which was issued in May 2018.
He left employment with the Parkland Medical Center in July 2018, the hospital confirmed Thursday.