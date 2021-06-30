In the latest sign that life is slowly returning to normal, New Hampshire on Wednesday closed emergency and virus information centers and state-run vaccination sites.
The State Emergency Operations Center, activated on March 13, 2020, procured and distributed 42 million items of personal protective equipment; supported testing and vaccination missions; coordinated quarantine and isolation for first responders and health care workers; and analyzed data, among other functions.
The Joint Information Center, which opened on March 9, 2020, was the main point of contact for news media and coordinated the distribution of information during large-scale emergencies.
During the COVID-19 response, the Joint Information Center was staffed at various times by more than 45 state employees from 19 state agencies. The center handled more than 4,500 media inquiries and collaborated on more than 400 media releases and updates.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams at the Emergency Operation Center and Joint Information Center have worked around the clock to ensure a consistent and coordinated strategy among our state agencies in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement.
“With minimal community transmission, we no longer find ourselves in an immediate emergency situation. Our teams will keep their eye on the ball, consistently assessing the situation on the ground, just as they always do.”
All state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites closed on Wednesday as well. Vaccines are still available at doctor’s offices, clinics and pharmacies, officials said.
Nearly 65% of the population in the state has received at least one dose as of June 28 -- 878,686 to be exact -- with 755,497, or 55.6% fully vaccinated.
Many of the remaining 35% have reported that they’re not interested in getting a vaccine.
State-run vaccination clinics were common around the state earlier this year.
The state held three mass vaccination clinics at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, vaccinating nearly 10,000 people at each clinic.
The National Guard supported drive-thru vaccination clinics at Southern New Hampshire University and other locations around the state.
Following the closure of the Emergency Operations Center and the Joint Information Center, ongoing pandemic operations move to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The COVID Call Center remains available from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily by calling 2-1-1 or 603-271-5980 if people live near a bordering state.
More than 99,500 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 28 additional cases announced Wednesday. One death was reported, putting the total at 1,372.
The latest victim was a female resident of Sullivan County, 60 or older.
As of Wednesday, state health officials reported 162 active COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.