NASHUA -- Alexandria Teixeira, and her fervent, never-take-no-for-an-answer advocacy on behalf of New Hampshire folks living with spinal cord injuries and disorders, are on a roll these days.
A roll, as in the "Roll on Capitol Hill," also known as the United Spinal Association's annual legislative and advocacy conference from which Teixeira and her entourage of family members and others close to her just returned home from following a whirlwind series of conferences with New Hampshire's four U.S. lawmakers and meet-and-greets with key policy legislators from across the nation.
Teixeira, a longtime Nashua resident who turns 30 later this year, has spent nearly one-third of her life using a wheelchair and countless other devices and adaptive equipment, the result of a horrific head-on crash in December 2014 that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
Also in the car, which was being driven by Teixeira's partner at the time, was their daughter Alyvia, who was just shy of 1-year-old and who, as did the driver, suffered only minor injuries from which they promptly recovered.
For Teixeira, however, the outlook was bleak at best. Her doctors and therapists, first at Tufts Medical Center, where she was airlifted after the crash, then during her 4-month stay at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, held little to no hope that the then-21-year-old woman might one day regain even the slightest movements of her limbs.
But now, some 8 1/2 years after the event that would change her life and those of so many others close to her, Teixeira has achieved numerous physical milestones, including the ability to move her left arm enough to control the joystick on her power wheelchair, and, she said during a recent interview just before she left for Washington D.C., and the Roll on Capitol Hill, she is now able, while lying down, to raise the arm and control it enough to rub or scratch her face.
This year's 10th annual Roll on the Capitol focused on two major objectives: Improving air travel and ground transportation for passengers with disabilities, and advocating to expand the mobility device benefit "so that disabled people have what they need to live as fully as possible in their communities," according to the United Spinal Association's website.
It was Teixeira's passion for advocating for others with not only spinal-related injuries but those with mobility issues due to any type of illness or injury that led to her position as a peer counselor with Granite State Independent Living, the agency whose board of directors oversees the USA program in New Hampshire.
And she loves the job. "With all the research I've done, I feel I'm able to give back to others ... to help people in my situation transition to living with their disabilities," Teixeira said.
She's even come up with ideas on how to build up New Hampshire's USA chapter, such as creating an annual fundraiser -- a "get-together," she calls it -- with live music, maybe a comedian, and other such attractions.
Teixeira, meanwhile, credits a unique rehabilitation program called Project Walk for much of her progress, writing in a 2018 testimonial that she arrived at the facility, which is just off Route 101 in Stratham but is referred to regionally as Project Walk Boston (PWB), "barely able to hold my head up and having no movement in my body."
Project Walk Boston was founded by then-Exeter residents Jacqueline and Larry Arlen after a rare autoimmune condition left their then 11-year-old daughter, Victoria, who later became a paralympian gold medalist, partially paralyzed.
Teixeira wrote that she was impressed with PWB from the get-go.
"During my evaluation, the team asked me what my goals are. Imagine that? A rehabilitation facility asking -- not telling -- me what my goals are?
"I knew that very moment that I found my new home ... my new extended family," Teixeira wrote in the testimonial.
Adaptive equipment -- and the support of her family, but especially the constant attention she receives from home health provider Kaila Monbleau, who Teixeira hired six months ago.
"Before I started working with Alex I never realized how often people who aren't disabled use handicap parking spaces," Monbleau said. "It's really opened my eyes."
Among the least handicap-friendly parking lots? "Doctors' offices, hospitals, believe it or not," Monbleau said. Getting good marks in her experience are Walmart in Hudson and the local Target stores, she said.
Teixeira, meanwhile, is working on educating the public, and especially lawmakers, on both the state and federal levels. One of her passions has become lobbying for higher wages for caregivers.
"When I found out how much they make, I was pissed off," she said, referring to the $12.75 per hour that seems to be a median wage for many LNAs in the home-care industry in New Hampshire.
"She's helping me live independently," Teixeira said, turning to Monbleau. "If I didn't have her, I couldn't get out of the bed in the morning. I couldn't go to the bathroom."
Performing a key role in making sure their clients can live as independently as possible is worth way more than the salary that providers currently receive, the women agreed.
"When I heard that, I said, 'OK, who do I yell at for this?,'" Teixeira said.