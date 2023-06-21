NASHUA -- Alexandria Teixeira, and her fervent, never-take-no-for-an-answer advocacy on behalf of New Hampshire folks living with spinal cord injuries and disorders, are on a roll these days.

A roll, as in the "Roll on Capitol Hill," also known as the United Spinal Association's annual legislative and advocacy conference from which Teixeira and her entourage of family members and others close to her just returned home from following a whirlwind series of conferences with New Hampshire's four U.S. lawmakers and meet-and-greets with key policy legislators from across the nation.