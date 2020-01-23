MANCHESTER -- Two months after Gov. Chris Sununu shut down a residential drug-treatment program for teens in Manchester, the state is taking the unusual step of asking for input on how an upgraded facility for teens should operate.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has issued a "request for information" about establishing a psychiatric residential treatment facility at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The treatment facility would provide mental health and substance use disorder services for youth.
"The department is interested in learning from subject matter experts, individuals with lived experience, their families and stakeholders to help us determine how best to close any gaps," said Chris Tappan, associate commissioner of health and human services.
In a statement, Sununu said the service would "ensure that for the first time in New Hampshire, youths suffering from addiction, a mental illness, or both will be able to get the right level of care they need, when they need it and in the safest environment possible.” It would be the highest level of residential care before a youth is admitted to an acute psychiatric hospital.
The DHHS said it seeks a "broader understanding" of opportunities, factors, feasibility and challenges in operating such a facility.
In late November, Sununu abruptly canceled a contract with Granite Pathways, which had been operating a residential drug treatment facility for adolescents on the grounds of the Sununu Center, a juvenile detention facility named after his father. He did so after reports of overdoses of the prescription drug Xanax by several of the patients.
Responses to the Request for Information are due 3 p.m. Feb. 24.