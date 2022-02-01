At a Southern New Hampshire University hockey game Friday night, there was more on the agenda than walloping Rivier: The players wore special jerseys printed with the words “Stick it to Stigma,” in a partnership with a local suicide-prevention group.
For New Hampshire children and young adults aged 10 to 24, suicide is the second-leading cause of death, said Kara LaMarche of Connor’s Climb Foundation, a New Hampshire organization working on suicide prevention. The nonprofit was named in memory of Connor Ball, an Exeter 14-year-old who died by suicide in 2011.
The University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team has played with “Stick it to Stigma” decals on their jerseys before, LaMarche said, but Friday’s game was the initiative’s first foray into men’s college hockey.
The games aren’t a fundraiser for Connor’s Climb, she said, but are meant to raise awareness of the organization and its cause. She said the mission feels especially vital as the world prepares to enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Its more important than ever to set that foundation for youth,” she said, “that it’s OK to not be OK.”
Joseph Fiorino, co-captain of the Southern New Hampshire University men’s hockey team, said the team embraced the initiative after coach Sean Walsh brought it to the Penmen.
“It’s definitely a cause that has gone under the radar, especially in men’s sports,” Fiorino said. He said there remains a sense of shame around asking for help or speaking up about difficulties, a perceived stigma.
“You can get this concept in your head that if you speak up about not feeling OK, you can be perceived as soft,” he said, but he said he hopes initiatives like the Connor’s Climb decals will continue to normalize the topic of mental health. “Mental health is not something to be messed with.”
Youth hockey teams also participated in the event Friday, and 11-year-old Drew Morris said he wanted to be part of breaking down the embarrassment, awkwardness and shame that can come with talking about mental health.
“It’s OK to talk to anybody if you need it,” he said.
Morris’ mother, Jess Morris, said she was glad Connor’s Climb was helping start conversations between families and even children Drew’s age. It’s important for children his age to be able to have open and serious conversations about their feelings, she said.
“The conversations with kids this age its literally a matter of life and death,” she said. “If we can keep this conversation open and going, the odds are better that we’re going to save people.”