A significant amount of missing fentanyl from the intensive care unit at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has prompted multiple investigations and the suspension of the chief nursing officer.
Registered nurse Amy Matthews had her license suspended on May 26, according to the order of emergency suspension by the state Board of Nursing. At the hospital, Matthews manages nursing operations, including security, accounting and management of controlled substances.
The amount of fentanyl solution lost or stolen was more than 583 bags — approximately 7.7 gallons — between September 2021 and January 2022, according to the order. More fentanyl was reported lost or stolen between April 10 and May 7, for a total loss of 7.84 gallons.
An investigation attributed 303 lost bags to nurse Alexandra Towle, who admitted to taking the solution. The remaining 280 were unaccounted for during the winter surge of COVID-19, according to the order.
Towle admitted to diverting 200 bags of fentanyl in January, approximately 100 bags in December 2021, approximately 50 to 100 bags in November 2021 and approximately 12 bags in October 2021, according to a preliminary agreement not to practice. She signed the agreement on Feb. 8.
According to Board of Pharmacy documents, Towle took the fentanyl “for her own use as a way of coping with the stress of working during the pandemic.” An email she sent to the hospital said she gave 12 bags of fentanyl to a friend, according to the document.
Towle died unexpectedly on March 3.
The hospital worked to come up with a corrective action plan to detect diversion and avoid losses, including training of nursing and pharmacy staff and daily accounting of its controlled substances, according to the emergency order.
“To have such a significant amount of Fentanyl lost under her (Matthews’) management, even after remedial measures were implemented, indicates the licensee is negligent and/or careless in her work such that she poses an imminent threat to the public health, safety, or welfare,” the order reads.
Matthews has been a registered nurse since 1985 and joined the Cheshire nursing staff in 2000, according to the hospital. She was recently recognized as a senior nursing leader in the Excellence in Nursing Awards from New Hampshire Magazine and the New Hampshire Nurses Association.
The Board of Pharmacy also suspended the licenses of Melissa Siciliano, the hospital’s pharmacist in charge, and Richard Crowe, a licensed pharmacist.
Crowe, who had no previous disciplinary action taken against him, entered a voluntary agreement on April 19 to no longer practice. Siciliano’s suspension was vacated on April 21.
Siciliano testified she worked 50 to 60 hours before the winter surge of COVID-19 and nearly 80-plus hours during the surge.
Through a spokeswoman, Cheshire Medical Center issued a statement saying it is working closely with government agencies on the ongoing investigation and is working to “refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling” of pharmaceuticals.