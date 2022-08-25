Strafford County's sweeping plan to build a new nursing home, create transitional housing for people trying to leave behind homelessness and use both those new developments to catalyze 750 units of workforce housing hit a roadblock this week, after the county delegation failed to approve a $170 million bond for the new nursing home.
Approving the bond would have required a two-thirds vote, but the delegation of state representatives and senators did not reach that threshold. The delegation is set to meet again early next month, and take up the issue anew.
Strafford County Commissioner George Maglaras said he has been thinking about the aging county nursing home, the need for more support for the homeless population and more affordable housing for years, and has been working this year with leaders in Dover, Rochester and Somersworth to put together the three-pronged plan.
"I'm trying to solve a lot of ills in my region," Maglaras said. New Hampshire is getting older, and will need more long-term care. The state is dealing with a growing population of chronically homeless people, many of whom struggle with mental health or substance use and need services. And there are few renting families who can afford to pay $2,000 or $2,500 for a two-bedroom apartment in the Seacoast area.
The problems are all connected, Maglaras said, and he hopes the county can work toward solving all of them with coordinated action.
That is, if the nursing home project can get off the ground.
Three dominoes
Strafford County's nursing home, the Riverside Rest Home, was completed in 1978. Maglaras said the county has been considering updating the ventilation system to match modern health care standards, but that work alone is expected to cost more than $20 million -- and that doesn't even begin to cover abatement of dangerous material like asbestos and lead now contained in the nursing home's walls.
The proposal would build a new nursing home that would include 215 long-term care beds and could serve as a "hub" facility for home health care workers and telehealth providers. There may even be some assisted-living apartments on the same site or nearby, run by a private company, Maglaras said. The borrowed $170 million, if approved by the delegation, would be the biggest piece of funding, but the money would be supplemented by state and federal funding, some of which comes with spending deadlines requiring relatively-quick action.
When the new nursing home opens, the old building will be renovated to become transitional housing for people leaving homelessness, with on-site support services. Rochester City Manager Blaine Cox said the facility would be modeled on Cross Roads House in Portsmouth.
Because both the nursing home and the transitional housing will require large workforces, Maglaras is working with Dover, Rochester and Somersworth to tinker with the cities' zoning to allow for more dense, more affordable housing to be built -- housing that will be affordable for someone working at a nursing home, or employed as a counselor or social worker at the transitional housing.
Affordable housing has been a growing concern around the state, with New Hampshire Housing reporting a 0.3% vacancy rate in two-bedroom apartments over the past year and rapidly-increasing prices.
Cox said Rochester, Somersworth and Dover leaders have been talking together about how to zone for and incentivize private developers to more housing, and housing that won't cost so much. But he said the cities are waiting for the county to take the first step, and approve the bond for the nursing home.
The nursing home, the transitional housing and the workforce housing are like three legs of a stool, Maglaras said. The stool won't stand well without one of its legs.
"Once we see if the county delegation supports the first leg," Cox said, "it's time for those of us at the muni level to roll up our sleeves and work out the details of leg number two and leg number three."
County flexing its muscle
In New Hampshire, county government has traditionally stayed in the background, quietly running the jails and county nursing homes.
That is starting to change in Strafford County, said Cox, with the county taking a more active role and with cities coordinating more activity. Rochester, Somersworth and Dover have been working together to operate a winter warming shelter for the past few years, said Cox, and the cooperating is getting more frequent.
In 12 years of working for Dover, Cox said he's seen unprecedented levels of collaboration between the three cities in the last six to eight months, as the county and the state begin to understand the magnitude of the affordable-housing problem.
Maglaras said the cooperation is giving rise to new solutions, and he said he is looking for more out-of-the-box ways to help the county.
For example, Maglaras is tinkering with the idea of building a county-owned solar farm on county land -- separate from the nursing home project.
"All counties in New Hampshire sit on hundreds and hundreds of acres of unused land. Instead of growing corn, I want to grow energy," Maglaras said. He was looking with interest to the federal energy and social spending bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, eyeing the $360 billion in federal funding for alternative energy projects.
"I'm going to be getting my fingers on some of that money," he said, to help offset the $1 million Strafford County spends every year on electricity.
"You've got to think out of the box. You've got to recognize what our situation is and you have to act boldly," Maglaras said. "I don't want to sit around and complain."