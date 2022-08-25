Strafford County's sweeping plan to build a new nursing home, create transitional housing for people trying to leave behind homelessness and use both those new developments to catalyze 750 units of workforce housing hit a roadblock this week, after the county delegation failed to approve a $170 million bond for the new nursing home. 

Approving the bond would have required a two-thirds vote, but the delegation of state representatives and senators did not reach that threshold. The delegation is set to meet again early next month, and take up the issue anew.