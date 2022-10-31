Stress Eating

One side effect of the stress hormone cortisol is that it promotes body fat. Studies show that people with higher cortisol levels tend to have a higher body mass index.

 Metro Creative Connection

Concerns about inflation, the economy, the lingering effects of the pandemic and other global crises have caused stress levels in the United States to surge to new highs. For some people, that stress is showing up on the scale.

There are many biological mechanisms that explain why stress and anxiety can cause people to pack on unwanted pounds. In some cases, gaining weight can itself become a source of stress and stigma that fuels further weight gain.