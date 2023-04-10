People 45 and older who have elevated stress levels have been found to be 37 percent more likely to have cognitive problems, including memory and thinking issues, than those who are not stressed, according to research published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

For more than a decade, the study followed 24,448 people who also are participants in a long-term, ongoing study on brain health. Periodically, the researchers used standardized testing to determine each participant's cognitive status. Their stress level - involving feelings or situations beyond their ability to cope - was self-assessed; about 23 percent of the participants reported high levels of stress.