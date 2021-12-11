Backup arrived just before dawn Saturday for the beleaguered Elliot Hospital in Manchester, the hospital with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and the busiest emergency room in the state.
A 24-person “strike team” sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — a mix of paramedics, nurses, doctors and pharmacists — trooped into the Elliot Hospital early Saturday. The hospital’s leadership welcomed the team in a basement conference room.
Hospital president Greg Baxter sent a distress signal to state health officials last week. The state worked with federal government to get help for the Elliot.
The Disaster Medical Response Team has followed waves of the pandemic all over the country.
“This is our 43rd deployment this year,” said Team Commander Michael Player. Most — but not all — of the deployments have been for COVID-19, Player said. They have manned vaccination sites and infusion clinics for monoclonal antibody treatments. The team’s last deployment was to a 1,000-bed hospital in Louisiana to augment hospital staff.
Until now, New Hampshire health care providers have been able to handle the pandemic.
“We escaped many of the surges you responded to,” Baxter told the disaster team, assembled in a basement conference room for an orientation early Saturday morning. “We thought we were insulated over the Massachusetts border.”
But now, the wave has crashed on New Hampshire.
The state has led the country in new COVID-19 cases for the past week. With the lowest vaccination rate in New England, more of those sick people are ending up in the hospital.
Over the past four weeks, Baxter said, the Elliot has seen more COVID-19 patients than at any point in the pandemic, sometimes more than 60 at a time. About 90% are not vaccinated, he said.
Add a years-long staffing shortage to the deluge of sick people, and the hospital is stretched to its limits.
Twenty-five patients were in intensive care early Saturday morning, Baxter said, overflowing the hospital’s 16-bed intensive care unit.
Wait times in the emergency room are getting longer. Like other hospitals, the Elliot is seeing more patients come in sicker, often because they delayed getting help.
Patients are spending more time in the emergency department, waiting for other beds in the hospital to become available, or waiting for specialized care elsewhere. Fifteen were boarded in the emergency room on Saturday morning.
The hospital declines between eight and 10 transfer requests every day from other hospitals. The network’s outpatient practices know not to send patients to Elliot Hospital except in emergencies. Of the people who walk into the emergency room, Baxter said, about one in five leaves without being seen.
The disaster team staff some of the beds the Elliot has not been able to open in recent weeks, particularly in the emergency department.
Last winter’s wave was difficult, Baxter said. But the situation in New Hampshire has escalated since Thanksgiving.
“It’s been a rapid acceleration over the past two to four weeks,” Baxter said, with every day presenting a new set of challenges.
“One day bleeds to the next, and we don’t always get back to equilibrium.”
Knowing the disaster team was on the way was a morale boost last week, Baxter said.
Though the team is small, it will be enough to relieve pressure on the hospital during their two-week deployment.
“I think that there’s a bit of a bounce, if you will,” Baxter said, “from knowing there are some resources being brought there to help.”