Sports are fun. Sports are competitive. Sports can be stressful. That stress can motivate or demoralize student-athletes — sometimes both.

“Burnout is a real thing for kids. They’ve been specializing since they were 10, and now they’re 17 and they don’t want to do it anymore,” said sports psychologist and one-time major-league baseball pitcher Bob Tewksbury, formerly of Concord.

