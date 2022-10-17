LIFE-HEALTH-WALKING-DEMENTIA-DMT

It may be time to pull out your step counters and add walking to your daily to-do lists. A recent U.K. study indicates taking 10,000 steps each day can help cut your risk of dementia by half.

Researchers monitored the steps of 78,430 adults between the ages of 40 and 79 over seven years. Results showed that 9,800 steps a day could reduce the risk of dementia by half, and there was no added reduction of risk if participants went over that number. Walking fewer steps daily, such as taking 3,800 steps, was found to reduce the risk by 25%.