Q: Every once in a while, I am going to drink a sugar-loaded soda or a sugar-free version — but which should I choose? Both have been blasted for what they do to everything from cognition to blood sugar levels. Any suggestions? — Florence F., Boston

A: Short answer. Drink water, black coffee, tea (hot or iced). The lesser of two evils is still evil, and both sugar-added drinks and non-nutritive sweeteners come with well-researched health risks.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.