Approximately 47,500 Americans died by their own hand in 2019, making suicide the 10th-leading cause of death in the nation. Suicide rates in the U.S. have climbed 33% in the last decade.
According to The Jason Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to stopping youth suicide, one of the ways to help is to talk about suicide and suicidal ideation, which can spur meaningful conversations about mental health and potentially save lives.
Even more concerning is that suicide and suicide attempts among the nation’s youth (ages 10-24) are on the rise.
According to information released last year by the CDC, 19% of youth had seriously considered attempting suicide, 16% had made a suicide plan, 9% had made a suicide attempt, and 2.5% had made a suicide attempt that was significant enough to require medical treatment.
Many times, young people exhibit clear warnings signs prior to an attempt. They include suicide threats, depression, anger or increased irritability, lack of interest, sudden changes in appearance, a sudden increase or decrease in appetite, dwindling academic performance, or a preoccupation with death or suicide.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource, available 24 hours a day for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
The Jason Foundation’s Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis.
Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained crisis counselor. The 24/7 service is confidential and free.