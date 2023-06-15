Around 208 million Americans will take one or more summer excursions to sun, sand and mountain getaways. For such adventurers, and those who stay closer to home, summer offers opportunities for improving your health — and for doing it some damage.

Three summer wellness issues (of varying significance) that can ding your health include sleep changes caused by increased hours of daylight; the danger of sustained heat waves; and, oh yes ... brain freeze from eating icy treats too quickly. Here’s how to cope.

