Unfortunately, there’s no fast fix to soothe a sunburn. Once you have a sunburn, the damage is done.

Great summer days are full of relaxation, fun and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, spending too much time in the sun can lead to a sunburn. Your skin may be inflamed, painful and feel hot to the touch.

Any exposed part of the body, including your lips, earlobes and scalp, can burn. The symptoms of sunburn usually appear a few hours after sun exposure.

Trent Anderson, D.O. , is a family medicine physician in Lake City and Plainview , Minnesota.