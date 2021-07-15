Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is recalling five of its Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products after company testing turned up a low level of a carcinogenic substance.
The affected products are all aerosol sunscreens: Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.
Johnson & Johnson issued the voluntary recall of all lots of those product lines after testing found low levels of benzene in some samples. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer, depending on the level and extent of exposure.
The Food and Drug Administration is recommending that consumers stop using these products and discard them. They should contact their health care providers if they have any questions or if they experience any problems, the agency advised.
The FDA also is advising people to continue to use alternative sunscreens.
Consumers may contact Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Care Center with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673.
Health professionals and patients also are encouraged to report any adverse events or side effects to the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.
For more information, visit www.fda.gov/safety.