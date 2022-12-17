Remote disabled workers

Television writer David Radcliff navigates his wheelchair over an electric cable channel at The Bloc shopping complex after rolling out of Metro’s 7th Street Station in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2019.

 Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

After generations of being overlooked and sidelined in the job market, Americans with disabilities are enjoying an unprecedented employment boom — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Widespread acceptance of remote working and an overall labor shortage have opened up historic opportunities for some of the nation’s most skilled and underutilized workers.