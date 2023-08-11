“Wisdom lies in taking everything with good humor and a grain of salt,” said the Spanish-American writer George Santayana. He was right. It’s smart to cultivate good humor and to be aware of your salt intake.
Good humor can alleviate stress and laughing improves oxygen intake. And the recommended maximum daily Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake (CDRRI) for grains of salt is around 1 teaspoon, containing 2,300 milligrams of sodium.
But the average American gets about 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily (some get a lot more!). Why do folks consume so much? Because highly processed, prepackaged foods, snacks, and condiments are loaded with salt. One eighth of a pizza can contain half the recommended CDRRI.
That takes a toll on your cardiovascular system. A study in European Heart Journal Open tracked the sodium intake and heart health of 10,800 folks ages 50 to 64. The research showed the higher a person’s salt intake, the more artery-blocking plaque is in their necks and hearts — increasing their risk for heart attack, stroke, sexual dysfunction and dementia.
So how can you help protect your cardiovascular system and enjoy the power of salt? Enjoy a diet free of prepared foods and loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables and omega-3-rich fish, cooked at home. Then, a few grains sprinkled on your food should give you no worries — unless your doctor tells you to avoid salt because of high blood pressure, osteoporosis or kidney disease.
Another option? Try potassium salt. For more insights on diet and heart health, visit the library at LongevityPlaybook.com.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.