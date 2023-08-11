“Wisdom lies in taking everything with good humor and a grain of salt,” said the Spanish-American writer George Santayana. He was right. It’s smart to cultivate good humor and to be aware of your salt intake.

Good humor can alleviate stress and laughing improves oxygen intake. And the recommended maximum daily Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Intake (CDRRI) for grains of salt is around 1 teaspoon, containing 2,300 milligrams of sodium.

