Target on Monday joined other retailers no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks in their stores, unless there are local ordinances.
Target joins other companies, including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, Costco and CVS.
“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” a statement from Target reads.
Walmart and Sam’s Club announced last week that vaccinated customers and members do not need to wear face coverings, unless required under state or local guidelines. The company requests that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in its stores and clubs.
Fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, according to a news release.
“Masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements,” according to the news release. “There may also be local conditions, regulatory changes or laws that affect our guidance.”
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ended a statewide mask mandate last month. Some towns and cities across the state still might require people to wear masks.