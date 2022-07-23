 Skip to main content
Teens tell their truth about social media and mental health: 'I always have my phone'

  • Updated
Ani Brooks

Ani Brooks, a Dover High School senior, grabs her phone during an interview to do a Google search.

 DEB CRAM/SEACOAST MEDIA GROUP

Editor’s Note: This is the third story in a year-long mental health series in a partnership between Seacoast Media Group, the New Hampshire Union Leader and Dartmouth Health.

Before she gets out of bed in the morning, Ani Brooks reaches for her iPhone.

Heads Up
AnI Brooks

“Every teenager you talk to will admit that how much they use their phone is a problem, but they don’t want to do anything to fix it,” says Dover High senior Ani Brooks.
Grace Halepis

“... Social media is something that everyone at my age is on, so I feel like if you’re not on it, you’ll be left out of certain things,” says Exeter High senior Grace Halepis.
Schlozman.jpg

Dr. Steven Schlozman, a child psychologist with Dartmouth Health, says “We have to figure out how to manage negative social media so that we don’t lose the positive.”
Grace-Halepis2.jpg

Managing the flow of information on social media is a valuable strategy. “After I turned off the notifications I felt so much better,” says Grace Halepis. “I feel like I have a much better grasp on how much I’m taking in.”
Lynn Lyons

Concord-based therapist Lynn Lyons warns that the younger children start using social media, the more likely it is problems will develop.
Parents' role

Parents have a critical role to play in protecting their teens from excessive or inappropriate use of social media.

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.

