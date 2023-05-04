Albert Broccoli was a producer of the James Bond movies, from “Dr. No” in 1962 to “License to Kill” in 1989 — the 16th Bond film. He helped create one of the healthiest film franchises in Hollywood history — full of tough heroics and sly sweetness.

Just like broccoli! Because of its antioxidants and fiber, the cruciferous vegetable is powerful enough to help cut your risk for Type 2 diabetes and breast, pancreatic, bladder, lung, prostate and colon cancer, as well as improve your skin quality and cardiovascular system.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.