Q: I’m overweight and have Type 2 diabetes and want to start taking one of the medicines that everyone is clamoring for — called semaglutide, I think. Is that a good idea? — John G., Madison, Wisconsin

A: Semaglutide was originally designed as a Type 2 diabetes medication, but when folks saw that it promoted weight loss, they started using it off label. Now one brand, Wegovy, is Food and Drug Administration approved for weight loss. Two other brands (with lower doses) are approved only for Type 2 diabetes. They’re Ozempic and Rybelsus.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.