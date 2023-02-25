Q: I’m overweight and have Type 2 diabetes and want to start taking one of the medicines that everyone is clamoring for — called semaglutide, I think. Is that a good idea? — John G., Madison, Wisconsin
A: Semaglutide was originally designed as a Type 2 diabetes medication, but when folks saw that it promoted weight loss, they started using it off label. Now one brand, Wegovy, is Food and Drug Administration approved for weight loss. Two other brands (with lower doses) are approved only for Type 2 diabetes. They’re Ozempic and Rybelsus.
You need to talk with your doctor about your best approach to controlling your blood sugar levels. But it’s important to realize that whether you have Type 2 diabetes and/or are overweight and take semaglutide for weight loss, it only helps you shed pounds while you’re taking it. Stop and it’s likely you’ll regain the weight you lost.
That’s because while semaglutide lowers the weight and fat content that your body wants you to maintain, it doesn’t change that set point for good. And folks who are overweight or obese have established what’s called the “defended fat mass set point” at a level that almost demands you maintain a higher amount of body fat.
That’s why making slow, permanent changes to your lifestyle choices (nutrition, sleep, exercise and stress management — by building a posse, finding a purpose and enjoying play) is the best way to lose weight and keep it off.
Working with your physician, create a plan that leads to weight loss of a pound a week (two, max) by adopting an unprocessed, plant-based diet, finding physical activities you enjoy so they provide the equivalent of 10,000 steps daily, stopping bad habits (smoking anything, alcohol use and abuse), and making sure you get seven hours of quality sleep nightly. It may take a while, but you won’t be stuck on a medication that does have potential side effects — instead you’ll become healthier and happier every day. You know where there’s even more info: “The Great Age Reboot.”
Q: I’m interested in starting to jog. I’m in pretty good shape, but at 64, I feel I need to do more. Suggestions and advice would be appreciated. — Kayla T., Fort Wayne, Indiana
A: I applaud your desire to become more active — it’s never too late to improve your heart and muscle health and bone strength or to manage your stress. Increased physical activity can help do all of that.
Unfortunately, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey shows that only around 28% of American adults get the suggested 150 minutes of moderate exercise and two days of muscle strengthening work each week — in rural areas it dips to 16%. So, remember to add two days a week of strength training to your new exercise routine.
As for jogging, it can be great exercise, but only if you respect your body. According to the AMA’s series “What Doctors Wish Patients Knew,” that means following these steps.
Step 1: Step into the right shoes for your feet. Go to a store that has equipment designed to determine your foot structure and analyze your gait.
Step 2: Look for an online step-by-step “from couch to running path” program for suggestions and guidance.
Step 3: Always warm up before you start running. Lunges, hip stretches, calf stretches, you get the idea.
Step 4: Start slow. Begin with a walk five minutes, jog five minutes, walk five minutes routine.
Step 5: Listen to your body. If you jog and are sore or in pain, take the next day off. Do stretching; apply hot compresses; ice, if needed.
Step 6: While you’re jogging, take walking breaks frequently — research shows it helps with micro-recovery at the mitochondrial level (your cells’ energy center).
My tips: Stick to running on a surface that’s smooth and cushioned. And your exercise routine will go better if you’re fueling it with lean proteins, lots of fruits and veggies and whole grains.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.